10 AM: Victims of Anthony Sowell memorialized during groundbreaking of 'Garden of 11 Angels'

CLEVELAND — The 11 women who died at the hands of serial killer Anthony Sowell in Cleveland will be remembered Friday morning at a memorial garden groundbreaking ceremony where his now-demolished house once stood.

The location will be the future home of a memorial bench and park. The construction was funded last March and construction is expected to be completed later this year.

"The memorial and park is a much needed investment in a community that has experienced tremendous tragedy both acutely in the form of the horrific murders that occurred on the site, and more broadly in the systematic disinvestment and gradual depopulation of the neighborhood - a low income neighborhood with a majority Black population. The project seeks to uplift and bring hope to the community by transforming these eight vacant parcels into a memorial to bring closure and healing, restoring the site to a beautiful and ecologically thriving natural area that will provide the surrounding community with a space to gather, recreate, reflect, and enjoy nature," event organizers said.

The following individuals will be in attendance at the groundbreaking.

Pastor Larry L. Harris Sr., Executive Director, Mt. Pleasant Ministerial Alliance

Pastor Jimmy Gates, Executive Coordinator, Mt. Pleasant Ministerial Alliance

Bishop Eugene Ward Jr., Secretary, Mt. Pleasant Ministerial Alliance

Minister Lucretia Colston Bolden, Zion Hill Baptist Church

Joy Johnson, Executive Director, Burton, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.

Isaac Robb: Western Reserve Land Conservancy

Debra Williams, Imperial Families

It's been nearly 12 years since the 11 women were found. In October 2009, Cleveland police were investigating a rape case when they searched Sowell's house and discovered two bodies. They eventually uncovered the remains of 11 women.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to die for killing the women. He was also convicted of raping two other women and attempting to rape another.

Sowell died in February 2021 of a terminal illness.

