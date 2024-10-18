A note about a potentially disturbing political ad airing on News 5

In an effort toward transparency, News 5 is sharing an editorial note regarding a political advertisement airing on our station.

The ad is for Randall Terry, who is an anti-abortion rights advocate and a candidate for president affiliated with the Constitution Party.

The advertisement contains scenes that may be disturbing to some and airs with a disclaimer for viewers' discretion.

It is a paid political advertisement on ABC that News 5 is required by law to air. The Federal Communications Commission bars all television stations from “censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

While Terry is not on Ohio's ballot, he is on the ballot in numerous other states and is thus legally qualified nationally.