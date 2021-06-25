Friday's episode of General Hospital will air Monday due to Derek Chauvin sentencing

General Hospital will not air today as regularly scheduled. ABC News will air a special report in the General Hospital time slot covering the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

As a result, Friday's originally scheduled episode of “General Hospital” will be moved to Monday, June 28, 2021 and what airs today will be an encore episode.

The ABC Special Report will air at approximately 2:30 p.m. and is expected to last between 30 and 60 minutes.

