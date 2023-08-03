Watch Now
General Hospital preempted Thursday due to ABC News Special Report

Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 15:56:59-04

General Hospital has been preempted Thursday due to an ABC News Special Report on the third arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

GH viewers will want to set their DVR - today's episode of General Hospital will air on News 5 at 1:07 a.m. Friday.

You can watch full episodes of “General Hospital” on ABC.com here.

