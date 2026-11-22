MANSFIELD — After spending 23 years without a place to call home, Anthony Brown knows firsthand how difficult it can be to find a way forward.

Now, he hopes to help others do just that — by turning an abandoned mansion in Mansfield into a transitional home for people experiencing homelessness.

Brown Manor is designed to be more than a place to sleep. Brown describes it as a transitional care model where residents can have a stable place to stay while working to get their lives back on track.

“I was homeless for 23 years, from age 14 to 37,” Brown said. “I used to sleep in abandoned houses like this, and then I came here and I saw other people sleeping on the streets and I felt compelled to do something.”

Brown said he purchased the property after seeing the need in Mansfield and wanting to create the kind of opportunity that helped him rebuild his own life.

His path to stability was not easy. Brown said he grew up in an abusive environment, ran away from home at 14, and struggled with addiction and incarceration for years. At 37, he entered treatment and began making changes.

He eventually went to school, earned a master's degree in behavioral health and became a nurse practitioner. He also worked at a psychiatric hospital in Orange County, California, where he rose from a psychiatric technician to director of nursing services.

That lived experience, Brown said, shapes the way he approaches this project.

“I know what it's like to sleep in abandoned houses like this one once was. I know what it's like to have to beg for money. I know what it's like to be put down,” he said.

Brown said he believes people experiencing homelessness need more than a temporary place to stay. His goal is to incorporate behavioral health principles and connect residents with the support and resources they need to move forward.

A need for more housing in Mansfield

Brown's project comes as city leaders continue to point to a shortage of housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

Mansfield City Councilman Aurelio Diaz said the community has resources such as food pantries and clothing closets, but housing remains a major gap.

“We do have food pantries, clothes closets, but the resources that we do lack is the housing,” Diaz said.

Diaz said Mansfield has one homeless shelter with space for about 60 people. When that shelter is full, people may have nowhere to go. He also said some people may not qualify for or be able to use the shelter because of restrictions.

The city has a Homeless Response Task Force, created in 2020, that works with Mansfield police and social service partners to connect people with resources rather than simply arresting them. But Diaz said the lack of available housing can leave people stuck.

There are also gaps in access to services outside traditional business hours.

Councilwoman Crystal Davis Weis said some social services are not available later in the evening, even though that's when people may need help.

“Social services goes home at 5 o'clock in the afternoon sometimes,” Davis Weis said. “And a lot of times when we're needing help and resources for people who really need that help and resource, that takes place long after 5:00 p.m.”

Brown hopes Brown Manor can help address some of those needs.

How Brown Manor would work

The property has 10 bedrooms. Brown's goal is to give residents up to one year in the home while they work toward gaining the skills and resources needed to live independently.

He hopes residents will eventually be able to move into their own homes. He also envisions a next step for people who need more time — transitioning from the larger home into a smaller shared house with fewer residents.

And he doesn't want the idea to stop with Brown Manor.

“One of my goals is to use it as a model, and once we're completed, we can go to other abandoned houses and complete that model,” Brown said.

He hopes the project can show how vacant properties could be repurposed to help address housing needs in other neighborhoods.

Funding and volunteers still needed

Brown said the renovation has been underway for about two years, and he has personally invested approximately $150,000 into the property.

The house now has running water, electricity and a bathroom, along with some completed bedrooms. But there is still work to be done before anyone can move in.

Brown said a $354,000 grant is pending, but it is a reimbursable grant, meaning the project would need the money upfront before receiving reimbursement.

He also said the home cannot open until it meets the necessary requirements and receives an occupancy permit.

Brown is hoping to complete the project by the winter of next year, but said the timeline depends on funding and available resources.

He is asking the community for financial support, skilled volunteers, sponsorships and community partnerships. Brown said the project has received positive feedback from the city and has already established a partnership with Third Street Clinic. Community members have also donated items and time.

For Brown, the mission is personal. He wants people to understand that homelessness does not define someone's future.

“I was homeless 23 years and I'm a nurse practitioner. I'm an author. I created a nonprofit,” Brown said. “Just because you see somebody on the streets, we want to offer everybody a hand up, not necessarily a handout, but a hand up.”

Brown said people interested in supporting the project can look up the Jeannette Jones Safford Foundation online. He said the foundation is also connected with Richland Gibbs.

“Every one of us can make a big difference in somebody's life,” Brown said. “It's up to us collaboratively to make a difference.”