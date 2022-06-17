This 2-person patio swing is just $99 at Aldi

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re giving your patio a makeover for the summer or just looking for a new ways to relax outdoors, Aldi might not be the first store you’d consider browsing. But a new item might make you reconsider: The grocery chain is about to start selling a two-person outdoor swing for less than $100.

The new Belavi Swing comfortably seats a pair with a weight limit of 500 pounds. Made with a powder-coated steel frame, the fabric on the cushioning is fade-resistant and breathable. The swing also has an adjustable canopy top that you can position to help block the sun and keep you cool.

Available at Aldi beginning June 22, the swing measures 57.4 inches by 49 inches by 66.9 inches. Chances are the swing will sell-out pretty quickly at such a low price, so you may want to head to your local Aldi as soon as it hits stores.

Aldi is actually full of fun summer goodies right now, like solar shade lights, patio umbrellas and a wine cooler tote that has a secret spout for dispensing your favorite vino!

The Serra Wine Cooler Tote holds up to 1 1/2 liters of wine in its built-in beverage bag. When not in use, you can discreetly cover the spout with a flap and use it as a normal bag.

Priced at $17, the inside of the tote bag also has room for wine glasses and snacks, while the outside features four fun patterns: tropical watercolor, peach floral, watercolor stripe and multicolored floral.

Aldi

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, you can find swings similar to the one the grocer is selling at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, for similar prices.

This Tangkula Two-Person Patio Swing costs just a few bucks more than Aldi’s, at $106, but is nearly identical. The swing has a weight capacity of 390 pounds and is waterproof and sunproof, so you can leave it outdoors overnight and on sunny or rainy days. The swing has a canopy that can be adjusted from 0-45 degrees depending on the location of the sun.

Amazon If you need something a bit bigger, you’ll also find this Mcombo Three-Person Outdoor Patio Swing Chair at Amazon, which is priced at $150 and comes in black, brown, green, orange and turquoise. The swing has a canopy made of polyester and a powder-coated topcoat to protect you from the sun and light rain. It’s got a weight capacity of 480 pounds and also has four plastic anti-skid pads, which makes it safer to use when the patio is a little wet. Amazon Could your patio use an upgrade?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.