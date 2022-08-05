Aldi will host one couple’s in-store wedding ceremony—and they’ll get free groceries for a year

If you’re an fan of shopping at Aldi — and also happen to be engaged and looking for a wedding venue — the grocery chain want to be your host!

For the first time ever, a couple will get the chance to get married in the aisles of Aldi. The winning couple will receive an all-expenses-paid Aldi-themed wedding and free groceries for an entire year (awarded as $5,000 in gift cards).

One potential catch is that the wedding has to take place at the Aldi Insights Center, the chain’s model store at its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, about 42 miles west of Chicago. The couple can invite up to 50 guests and the ceremony will be officiated by an Aldi employee. After the couple says, “I do,” there will be a reception with an Aldi-themed cake, Aldi wedding favors, a photoshoot and more.

To enter, couples who have been engaged for at least a month can visit the Happily Ever Aldi website now through Aug. 17. Couples will need to share a photo of themselves and explain what makes their love story special and why they deserve to be the first couple ever to be married at Aldi. The couple must be willing to be married on Nov. 9, 2022, at the store in Illinois.

While this will be the first-ever wedding to take place at an Aldi, multiple couples have previously gotten engaged at the store, including self-proclaimed “Aldi Nerds” Patrick Murphy and Dawn Glass.

An Aldi spokesperson says after the Virginia couple become engaged in June 2020, the store surprised them with an engagement photoshoot and champagne.

“Aldi holds a place in our hearts because it has allowed us to save money on groceries that we can then spend on fun things or savings, and now, for our wedding,” the couple said in a statement. “We always joke that we never thought it’d be so cool to love a grocery store.”

Aldi is far from the only unlikely location to host an engagement photoshoot in recent years. In 2019, a Michigan couple had their photos taken at their local Olive Garden in Grand Rapids.

Samantha Roberts and Jeff Gilleland say they have loved the ubiquitous Italian-American restaurant chain since childhood, with Gilleland heading there for dinners with his youth sports teams and Roberts eating there with her family. After meeting, they spent many of their date nights at Olive Garden and it became a comfortable spot for them to get to know each other.

Of course, Olive Garden eventually catered the pair’s wedding with a full menu and a breadstick bar at the reception.

Good luck to all the couples entering Aldi’s contest. If you win, don’t forget to take a quarter just in case you need to grab a cart while you’re there!

