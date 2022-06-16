Amazon Prime members can get a free $10 credit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon is giving Prime members all the deals right now, offering up early Prime Day deals as well as a freebie right after announcing this year’s Prime Day dates.

Prime Day will officially take place July 12-13, when you’ll find sales from national brands and small businesses across every category. Before Prime Day begins, however, you can work your way to a free $10 Amazon card over the next few weeks, which you can then apply to your account and use on Prime Day (or any other day).

Now through July 13, head to Amazon’s website to activate your Stampcard and complete four activities. Once your card is activated and you’ve completed the activities, the $10 promotional credit will appear in your account within 24 hours. The stamps, however, appear right away — we tested it.

Amazon

The activities are simple, and they’re things you might end up doing anyway: make an eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. The purchase has to be at least $5, but you can pick any show, song and eBook that you’d like.

While most Prime members are eligible to earn the credit, those that have a Prime Invitee, Prime Business, Prime Video only or Prime Instant Video account, and beneficiaries of a Prime Household, are not eligible. The $10 credit expires 365 days after it is received.

Adobe

If you’re not a Prime member, it’s not too late to take advantage of Prime Day and the $10 credit. You can become a member and start shopping discounted items the same day. If you’re not sure you want to sign on for the $14.99 per month cost of Prime, Amazon even offers a 30-day free trial.

Once you’ve collected all your stamps, if you want to spend your $10 credit right away, some Prime Day deals are already beginning, while all of the deals will be live either July 12 or 13.

You can expect more than 2 million products to be on sale, from national brands and small businesses across every category. Just some of the deals include clothing, jewelry, bedding, furniture, kitchenware and electronics.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.