AMC Theatres will base ticket cost on seat location

Are you looking to save a little money at the movies? Where you sit could make a difference.

AMC Theatres has recently announced the introduction of Sightline, a value-based program that provides moviegoers with multiple seating options to meet their viewing preferences. With this new program, ticket prices will be adjusted based on the seat location in the theater.

The three different seating tiers are Standard, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard seats are the most common in the auditorium and will cost the same as a standard ticket. Value Sightline includes the front row plus some accessible ADA seats and will cost less than a standard ticket. Finally, Preferred Sightline is typically located in the middle of the auditorium and is priced higher than Standard Sightline seats.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of AMC Theatres, said in a statement. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Moviegoers will be able to view a detailed seat map clearly outlining all seating options during the ticket purchase process. The seat maps will be available online, on the AMC app and at the box office.

Sightline is already available at select AMC locations. It will be available at all domestic AMC and AMC Dine-In locations by the end of the year. Sightline at AMC is only applicable for showtimes after 4 p.m. and will not be available during the theater’s Discount Tuesdays.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.