James A. Garfield statue unveiled in Mentor

On Friday, the City of Mentor unveiled a new statue of James A. Garfield.
The statue was designed and built by renowned artist Alan Cottrill, and people gathered at City Hall on Friday evening for a ceremony.
Garfield's home in Mentor is a national historical site, and Garfield's great-great-grandson was there for the event.
"It's a wonderful statue, it looks great. It's not what I would call a typical pose we're all used to, but I think it works fine," Tim Garfield said.
After the statue's ceremony, the city held a free picnic with hot dogs, chips and ice cream sandwiches.
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