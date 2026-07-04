James A. Garfield statue unveiled in Mentor

On Friday, the City of Mentor unveiled a new statue of James A. Garfield.

The statue was designed and built by renowned artist Alan Cottrill, and people gathered at City Hall on Friday evening for a ceremony.

Garfield's home in Mentor is a national historical site, and Garfield's great-great-grandson was there for the event.

"It's a wonderful statue, it looks great. It's not what I would call a typical pose we're all used to, but I think it works fine," Tim Garfield said.

After the statue's ceremony, the city held a free picnic with hot dogs, chips and ice cream sandwiches.