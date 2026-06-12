Lake County celebrates America 250 with community picnic

There will be some good old-fashioned fun this weekend in Lake County to bring people together on Flag Day.

A countywide community picnic will be held Sunday on the lawn of the Lake County History Center in Painesville Township to celebrate America 250.



“It’s free, open to the public, and we’re going to have entertainment, music, food,” said Lisa Lewins, director of the Lake County History Center.

She said there will also be a train lecture, a petting zoo, and a patriotic- or historical-themed costume contest.

She said they hosted their first community picnic last year with 200 people, but this year it is much bigger.

“This year we have over a thousand registered already,” she said.

They have room for more.

“We have plenty of hot dogs and popcorn. We are asking if everyone would bring some pies or cookies — we would really appreciate that!”



They also ask that you bring your own blankets or chairs.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m.

The first two hours are the picnic. The second two hours will be the barn dance. So, bring your dancing shoes too.

She said the barn dance will include some line dancing lessons.

They also encourage guests to come inside the history center during the event.



“We are in the Garfield Room,” said Lewins during our interview.



The history center is packed with the county’s contributions to our nation’s history, including 20th U.S. President James A. Garfield, who lived on Mentor Avenue in Lake County.



“Some of the family artifacts are here in our collection,” said Lewins.



You can also learn about Frances Jennings Casement, an abolitionist and leader of the Ohio Woman Suffrage Association.



“She met Susan B. Anthony,” said Neil Stein, executive director for Tour Lake County. “She went to what later became known as Lake Erie College but it was the Willoughby Seminary back in the day.”



Stein tells me this summer, she’ll be honored in a more modern way when 1,000 commemorative Frances Jennings Casement bobbleheads will be given away Aug. 1 at the Lake County Fair.



“A biography will be included,” he said. “It’s a fun and an educational piece for kids or adults to tell that story of who she was and her impact on America.”

He said she actually won the popular vote in the nomination process.

“So, you know a woman advocating for the right to vote won an election where people voted for her so that was really cool,” he said. “I can’t imagine 100 years or so ago her ever expecting something like that to happen!”

While much can divide people, to mark America’s semiquincentennial, Neil and Lisa say they’re voting on what unites everyone.

“We are all neighbors. We all can support each other, and have a really great time celebrating this year,” said Lewins.

Stein said there is a lot going on across Lake County as all the communities mark and celebrate America 250.

Some highlights include:

Friday, the Lake County Captains will wear America 250-themed jerseys that’ll be auctioned off after the game.

The region’s beloved wineries have released new edition America 250-themed bottles.

The city of Willoughby is celebrating America 250 on July 4 with a Cleveland Pops Orchestra concert that’ll be patriotic-themed.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.