Arizona teen is the 1st girl to win boys state wrestling title

In a triumphant display of grit and determination, 18-year-old Audrey Jimenez hit the mat over the weekend and made history by becoming the first girl to win the Arizona state wrestling title while competing against boys.

The Tucson teen earned a Division 1 title, but it took more than just hard work and athleticism to get there. She first had to win matches over boys this season before being crowned champion.

"The crowd was just super crazy," Jimenez told Scripps News Phoenix. "So that's what made it seem more of like 'Oh wow, like I just won state."

While the high school senior said she regularly faced boys during the regular season, when the state tournament rolled around, she had been required to compete against girls for the past three years — taking home the title each time. But this year, coaches asked the Arizona Interscholastic Association to reconsider its stance and allow Jimenez to compete in the boys division.

Her dad Billy and mom Denise said their daughter has always been the hardest-working person in the room. So when the AIA gave Jimenez the green light to change divisions, her victory seemed like destiny.

It's an athletic achievement helping to pave the way for girls behind her to dream fearlessly. And Jimenez is hoping her story can inspire others to always chase their dreams.

"Once you see it done you know it's possible," she added.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

