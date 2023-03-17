Autotrader is giving away free gas for a year to 11 lucky winners

Whether you’re taking a long road trip or only filling up your tank get to work and the grocery store, no one likes paying for gas.

But there’s good news: Autotrader is looking to help 11 people save some money by giving away gas — or free electric vehicle charging for those with electric vehicles — for an entire year. The giveaway is to celebrate Autotrader’s Best New Cars of 2023 list, which features 11 vehicles that “shine above the rest and provide the best value for any type of lifestyle and car buyer.”

You can sign up for a chance to win by visiting Autotrader’s website now through April 21. There is no purchase necessary and the only requirement is that you are at least 18 years old.

The odds of winning depend on how many people enter the sweepstakes. Winners will be notified around April 24, with the prizes consisting of $3,000 each to be spent on gas or EV charging.

The prize money should get you through a year of typical travel, as the national average for a gallon of gas as of March 14 is $3.46, with some states having a higher average and others priced lower. According to AAA, the state with the lowest price is Mississippi at $3.14 per gallon, with the highest price in Hawaii at an average of $4.85 per gallon.

If you’re looking for a new car, the vehicles on the Best New Cars of 2023 were chosen after Autotrader examined more than 300 new models with the aim of helping car buyers make decisions, and alleviate some of the research and stress that comes with purchasing a new car.

This year’s list features one pure electric vehicle, four hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles and six traditional gasoline internal combustion engine vehicles. The list is in alphabetical order, so vehicles are not listed by ranking.

The electric vehicle on the list is the Genesis GV60, which has a starting price of $59,290. Other vehicles on the list include the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Toyota Prius and 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which are all priced under $100,000.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.