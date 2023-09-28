Baltimore manhunt ends with murder suspect in custody

A manhunt in Baltimore has come to an end after police said a man wanted in the killing of a tech entrepreneur has been taken into custody. Authorities did not offer many details from the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley early Thursday morning, but plan to hold a press conference later in the day.

Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead in her apartment complex earlier this week with what appeared to be signs of blunt force trauma to the head after she had been reported missing. The Johns Hopkins University alumna was the CEO and founder of the tech startup EcoMap Technologies, which she started while still in college.

Earlier this year, LaPere was also named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list for social impact.

“She knew what she wanted to accomplish and there was nothing that would get in her way,” her father, Frank LaPere, told people gathered for a vigil Wednesday night.

Billingsley, who is a convicted felon and registered sex offender, was just paroled last October after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual assault in 2015. He is also the primary suspect in a rape, attempted murder and arson attack earlier this month that left a Baltimore man and woman in critical condition.

