Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is happening now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you missed out on Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day, you have another chance at scoring some great deals with the chain’s semi-annual sale happening right now.

Whether you want to stock up on your favorites or get a head start on this year’s holiday gifts, the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale is full of discounts on everything from candles to body care items, fragrance refills, soaps and more for 50-75% off both in-store and online.

While Bath & Body Works does not say when the sale will end, it began Dec. 26 and typically lasts a few weeks. Keep in mind, however, that some scents and items may sell out, so you’ll want to shop as soon as you can.

If a scent you’re looking for is sold out, keep checking the website throughout the sale just in case they re-stock. In-store and online quantities may also be different, so if you have trouble finding something at a location, check the online site and vice versa.

You’ll also want to make sure you sign up for Bath & Body Works’ rewards program so you can earn points while you shop! Take a look at just some of the items you can shop in the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale:

$7 (was $27) at Bath & Body Works

A scent that Bath & Body Works lists as “trending” on its website, this Cocoa-Roasted Chestnuts 3-Wick Candle is now 75% off and priced at $6.73.

The candle has scents of roasted chestnuts, cocoa powder and “vanilla woods,” with Bath & Body Works describing it as “decadent, nutty and warm.”

$5 (was $16) at Bath & Body Works

Just added to the sale, the Golden Eclipse Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is priced at $4.12, a savings of 75%.

The body cream is made with vitamin E, aloe, shea and cocoa butters and hyaluronic acid. It has fragrance notes of berries, blossoms and “sun-warmed woods.”

$3 (was $9) at Bath & Body Works

You can never have too much soap, and the semi-annual sale is the perfect time to stock up. You’ll find the brand’s foaming hand soaps for just $3, a savings of $5.95 from the regular price of $8.95.

Bath & Body Works says the White Birch & Vetiver scent smells like “white birch, frosted vetiver and warm cashmere.”

$4 (was $17) at Bath & Body Works

Another new addition to the sale, the Poppy Fine Fragrance Mist is 75% off, a savings of $13.13.

With fragrance notes of morning dew, poppies, rhubarb and pear, the mist smells like “sweet florals dancing in fresh late-summer air — bright, bold and cheerful,” according to the official description.

$13 (was $27) at Bath & Body Works

An online exclusive, this White Eucalyptus & Sage 3-Wick Candle is priced at $13.47, a 50% savings.

With fragrance notes of white eucalyptus, mineral sage and frozen pine, the candle’s wrapping features pine branches and snow.

$3 (was $8) at Bath & Body Works

In need of new Wallflower refills? Most are currently priced at just $3, a savings of $4.95.

With fragrance notes of “floral bouquets, fresh cut stems and lush greenery,” the Flower Cart Wallflowers Fragrance Refill sounds perfect for channeling spring!

$4 (was $17) at Bath & Body Works

If you’re in need of some summer vibes, this Forever Sunshine body cream should do the trick. Just added to the sale, the lotion has fragrance notes of apricot, peonies, vanilla musk and praline.

Bath & Body Works says it smells like “a glowing ray of sunshine on a peaceful afternoon.”

$12 (was $25) at Bath & Body Works

A new scent, this Candy Emporium 3-Wick Candle is 50% off, now priced at $12.47.

The candle comes in a fun teal color and has fragrance notes of “fruity candy, sweet confections and pillowy mints.”

$4 (was $16) at Bath & Body Works

You’ll save 75% on this Mimosa Spearmint Essential Oil Mist, now priced at just $3.98, a savings of $11.97.

The mist can be sprayed on your skin, in the shower or on bed linens and pillows. With fragrance notes of mimosa and spearmint, it smells like “refreshing, floral, sweet serenity,” according to Bath & Body Works.

You can shop the full Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale in-store or online now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.