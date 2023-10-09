The 10 best deals at Lowe’s 72 hours of Super Savings sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to get a head start on Christmas shopping — or just want to do a little shopping for yourself — Lowe’s is offering 72 hours of deals on Oct. 9-11.

The sale runs one day longer than Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale Oct. 10-11, Lowe’s is offering savings on everything from home security devices to vacuums, power equipment, appliances and even some Amazon products.

The Lowe’s 72 Hours of Super Savings sale is online only, so you can shop even if you don’t have a Lowe’s near you. There is no membership required and shipping is free on many items. Take a look at just some of the best deals you’ll find at Lowe’s now through Oct. 11.

MORE: Lowe’s is offering $1,500 in savings to first responders this month

$89.99 at Lowe’s (was $179.99)

You’ll save $90 on this set of two Blink Battery-operated Wireless Outdoor Garage Security Cameras, now priced at $89.99.

The two-pack of cameras can withstand rain and snow, and they run on AA lithium batteries that can last for up to two years. They work all day and night and allow you to view in real-time or play recorded clips. You can also view scenes live, speak to visitors and get motion-detection alerts.

$149 at Lowe’s (was $249)

You’ll save $100 on this Kobalt 40-volt Max 20-in Battery Hedge Trimmer, now priced at $149.

The hedge trimmer is cordless and does not use gas. Instead, it runs on the same rechargeable battery system as other 40-volt Max tools. It works for up to one hour on a charge and has 20 blades and a seven-position articulating head. It also has a maximum reach of 10 feet so you can trim tall bushes and trees.

MORE: The best hedge trimmer

$399.99 at Lowe’s (was $599.99)

You’ll save $200 on this Roborock Q7 Max Auto Charging Pet Robotic Vacuum and Mop with HEPA Filter, now priced at $399.99.

The robotic vacuum vacuums and mops at the same time, then empties on its own. It can clean for up to three hours on a single charge and will map your home to create efficient routes. You can also set a schedule to have it clean your home at the same time every day.

This deal actually ends on Oct. 31, so you have some extra time to add it to your cart. Be warned, however, that it may sell out, so you will still want to grab it quickly.

$62.99 at Lowe’s (was $139.98)

At 55% off, you’ll save $76.99 on this Transitional Clear Glass Globe Mini Hanging Pendant Light, now priced at $62.99.

The vintage-style light has clear glass shades and either a black or satin brass finish. With a base made of steel, the hanging light will work in a dining room, entry room, hallway or kitchen.

$22.99 at Lowe’s (was $49.99)

You don’t have to wait for the Amazon Prime sale to score a deal on an Echo Dot. You can get the fifth-generation smart speaker with Alexa for $22.99, a savings of $27.

Use the speaker to play music or listen to audiobooks and podcasts. Alexa can tell you the weather, answer questions, tell jokes and set timers. You can use it to control smart devices in your home, too.

$699.99 at Lowe’s (was $999.99)

You’ll save $300 on this LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, now priced at $699.99.

The vacuum runs on batteries and converts from a stick to a handheld so you can easily clean your car or use it on furniture. It also empties into a dustbin when you’ve docked it on the charger.

This deal ends Oct. 15 so you have a few extra days to decide if this will work for you, but it may also sell out quickly.

MORE: The best stick vacuum

$149 at Lowe’s (was $199)

You can save $60 on this Wild Badger Power 40-volt Brushless Battery Handheld Leaf Blower, now priced at $149.

The leaf blower is lightweight at just 7 pounds, with adjustable speeds up to 150 mph and a high-efficiency motor, plus turbine fan technology. You’ll get 60 minutes of runtime per charge.

$2,199.99 at Lowe’s (was $3,149.99)

If you’re in need of a new refrigerator, you can save $950 on this Cosmo 22.4-cu ft Counter-depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, now priced at $2,199.99 through Oct. 31.

The fridge has a bottom freezer, adjustable shelves and LED lights. It also has easy-to-reach digital touch temperature controls and an alarm that will beep if the doors are left open.

$19.99 at Lowe’s (was $39.99)

You can save $20 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, now priced at $19.99.

The Fire TV Stick offers thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more, though you’ll have to purchase the subscriptions yourself. You’ll also get access to more than 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV and Pluto TV.

$719.99 at Lowe’s (was $1,199.99)

You can save $480 on this Cosmo Ducted Stainless Steel Undercabinet Range Hood, now priced at $719.99.

The range hood is 48 inches and vents from the top. It has a four-speed fan, LED lights and an auto-shutoff timer. It even includes a remote so you can operate it regardless of where you are in the kitchen.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.