The best things to buy in January to save money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After all that Christmas shopping last month, you may not be planning any buying sprees in the near future. But the month of January is brimming with deals — you could save yourself some serious cash if you make certain purchases this month!

Consider the after-Christmas sales, when retailers drastically slash prices on items that didn’t sell last month. Plus, January is famously the month of New Year’s resolutions (like exercising more, or cooking healthy meals at home), and retailers will compete for your dollars on items that will help you accomplish those goals. You’ll also see some great deals over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

You can also take advantage of some freebies in January. On National Pie Day (Jan. 23), some bakeries and restaurants nationwide will offer you a free slice. And Jan. 15 is one of the six days a year when you can visit a national parks for free fee in 2024.

Ready for some deals to kick off the new year? Read on!

Holiday-Themed Items

Retailers need to sell all those wreaths and wrapping paper, red and green cooking sets, and glittery packages of chocolate with Santa on the front. During the first weeks of January, anything holiday-themed is going to be selling for a fraction of the original price.

Last year, Walmart slashed prices on its toys by 90%, while Macy’s after-Christmas clearance sales started at up to 50% off. Every year, excellent post-Christmas sales happen at big box stores like Target, warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s, department stores like JC Penney and Kohl’s, and drugstore chains like Rite Aid and CVS.

TVs

Of course, Black Friday is a great time to buy a TV, but did you know about that other sweet spot for TV deals? It comes just in time for those hosting a Super Bowl party, of course.

In the weeks running up to the big game (which is Feb. 11 this year), retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon know that their customers might be seeking a bigger, better flat-screen TV before kickoff. They each want you to make that big purchase at their store, so it’s the perfect time to shop around for who’s offering the biggest discount.

Small Kitchen Appliances

For many people, a new year means a fresh approach to cooking and eating. Have you made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, make your own coffee, or cook more at home? Many retailers think so, which is why they choose January to slash prices on air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and food steamers, among other small appliances.

Last January, Best Buy offered 67% off many small appliances, and Keurig took off 75% off select coffee maker models.

Fitness Equipment and Apparel or Gym Memberships

In a recent survey by Forbes Health, 48% of respondents listed getting fit as a top priority in 2024. Where will you buy the new gym shoes, free weights, treadmills, fitness trackers and balance balls you’ll need to do that? Retailers know you have many options, so they will compete to offer the lowest prices.

Deals over the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day are a great time to save on fitness gear at REI, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy will also cut prices on everything from yoga apparel to dumbbells.

Gym membership prices are notoriously low in January (again, it’s all about New Year’s resolutions), so look for waived enrollment fees, free months or lower rates for extra amenities. That said, resolutions can be hard to keep. If you don’t know if you’ll stick to this one, opt for a month-by-month plan!

Bed Linens and Bath Items

January is the month for white sales at department stores (like Belk, JCPenney, Dillard’s, Kohl’s, Bloomingdales and Macy’s) and home brands (like The Company Store, Pottery Barn, West Elm and Crate & Barrel). If you’re in the market for a new comforter, sheets, mattress cover, towels or washcloths, now is the time to shop. These stores reduce prices to make room for new inventory.

Even retailers like Home Depot have been known to offer deals on bath products during the month of January.

Beauty, Skincare and Self-Care Products

Skincare gift sets, candles in holiday scents and stocking stuffer-sized hand creams tend to be deeply discounted during after-Christmas sales. Plus, national beauty brands run major sales in January. Last year, Ulta Beauty offered 50% off skincare products for the first three weeks of the new year.

Victoria’s Secret has been known to put beauty items on sale for as much as 60% off, while Bath & Body Works is renowned for the deep discounts that run from Dec. 26 through mid-January during its Semi-Annual Sale.

Winter Clothes

The best time to buy a coat is during the first few months of the year. That’s when about 90% of all winter clearance sales happen, and the prices drop by up to 75%. Look for deep discounts at clothing retailers that sell winter apparel, such as The Gap, Eddie Bauer, T.J. Maxx and The Children’s Place, among many others.

Laptops

Holiday deals on computers are enticing, but if you’re looking for a laptop, wait until January. Retailers need to clear out their inventory, so laptop prices average about 10% less than in December. Laptop prices also go down on holiday weekends, making the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend a particularly good time to shop.

Before you buy, compare January laptop prices from Best Buy, Staples and Walmart, among other big box stores.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.