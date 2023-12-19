Biden to honor Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at funeral Tuesday

Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

O' Connor died on Dec. 1 at the age of 93 due to complications with dementia.

Her services will take place at 11 a.m. at Washington's National Cathedral.

Both President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will deliver eulogies.

O'Connor cemented her spot in history in 1981 when she was appointed to the high court by President Ronald Reagen. The justice went on to serve for more than two decades before retiring in 2006.

O'Connor is being remembered as a trailblazer. In a tribute on Monday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said today O'Connor is "smiling knowing that four sisters serve on her court.

"Sandra was a living example that women could take on any challenge, could more than hold their own in spaces dominated by men, and could do so with grace," Sotomayor said.

Some of her landmark votes include preserving affirmative action in 2003, preserving many abortion protections in 1992, and confirming George W. Bush as president in 2000 after a close and contested election. While O'Connor's rulings on abortion and affirmative action have since been overturned by the current Supreme Court, some have called her the most consequential woman in the history of American politics.

O'Connor regularly attended services at the cathedral where she will be laid to rest, and served for eight years on its governing board.

