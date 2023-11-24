Our top Black Friday kitchen and home deals: KitchenAid, Ninja, Samsung, LG, Shark, Dyson and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We have been keeping up with the early holiday deals all month, but Black Friday has finally arrived! Merchants from Amazon and Walmart to JCPenney and The Home Depot have been slashing prices since early November — especially on home and kitchen deals from brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Samsung, LG, Shark, Dyson and more — but now the deals are really rolling in.

These days, eager shoppers are grabbing deals from the comfort of their couch instead of braving the store crowds. That said, if you have your eye on something, grab it now because deal prices can change, product supplies can run now and shipping delays can cause headaches the closer we get to the holidays. Few things are worse than missing out on the perfect gift.

Finding the ideal home and kitchen gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be challenging, but fortunately, there are plenty of gift ideas right now worth scooping up while they’re on the cheap during Black Friday.

Jump to: Best Kitchen Deals | Best Bedding Deals | Best TV Deals | Best Vacuum Deals | Headphones Deals | Best Furniture Deals

Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Why settle for an ordinary blender when the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System does so much more? This one kitchen appliance not only blends fruit into a fantastic smoothie, but it can also tackle food processor jobs like chopping vegetables and nuts, making power smoothie bowls, and even kneading dough for delicious bread.

$100 (was $200) at Amazon

Black Friday Bedding Deals

What could be better to cuddle with than a faux-fur throw blanket with adjustable heat settings? Not only is this blanket super soft, but you can control how warm it feels with up to 10 heat levels for up to four hours at a time. It has an automatic shut-off system for safety and intelligent temperature adjustment technology that can moderate heating to accommodate surroundings.

$33 (was $60) at Amazon

Black Friday TV Deals

Smart TVs are a perennial favorite holiday gift for friends and family. Watch for more savings as we get closer to Thanksgiving weekend. But, there are a few good deals right now. This Amazon Fire 50-inch 4K Smart TV has Alexa built-in to the remote to help you quickly search for your favorite programming. Streaming apps such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix and more give you access to more than a million entertainment options.

$290 (was $450) at Amazon

Black Friday Vacuum Deals

The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner has been among the most popular Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Its Clean Sense IQ detects unseen dirt and will boost the cleaner’s power for better suction. This vacuum can convert to a handheld model for convenient cleaning in hard-to-reach places.

$198 (was $399) at Walmart

Black Friday Deals on Headphones and Earbuds

You can get these 2nd Gen Apple AirPods with a charging case for under $100 right now. Seamlessly connect to your iPhone, iPad or Macbook and get quality sound with these earbuds. Activate Siri for hands-free operation of any Apple device through your AirPods. Each charge will provide hours of listening time.

$90 (was $129) at Walmart $99 (was $129) at Amazon



Black Friday Tools and Outdoor Deals

Get this Milwaukee Cordless 7-piece tool kit worth over $1,000 for only $499 during The Home Depot’s Black Friday Savings Event. This kit includes a compact drill driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, two rechargeable lithium batters, a battery charger and a tool bag.

$499 (was $999) at The Home Depot

