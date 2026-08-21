Fire destroys vacant church in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A massive fire broke out at the now vacant Friendship Baptist Church on Cleveland's east side just before 2a.m. Friday at East 55th and Central Avenue.

Cleveland Fire said flames were shooting from the roof when crews first arrived and were coming at them from each and every angle. The fire was visible from a bridge near downtown Cleveland.

Multiple Cleveland Fire ladder trucks were extended into the air, spraying water on the church from multiple angles as crews worked to get the blaze under control. Debris, including ash and pieces of the church, littered the surrounding streets, indicating the severity of the fire.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours to process the area, speak with eyewitnesses, and gather information from nearby residents. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

It was not immediately clear whether the church had been in active use.

Investigators are also working to learn more about the history of the building.

