Cleveland Browns and Huntington Bank announce 20-year partnership, includes stadium naming rights

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced the team will now play at Huntington Bank Field, with the news revealed on Tuesday morning during a "special announcement" with the Haslam Sports Group.

Huntington Bank, headquartered in Columbus, and the Browns are entering a 20-year partnership with new naming rights on the stadium. The rights follow the team wherever it plays — Downtown or Brook Park.

The first game at the Huntington Bank Field will be played on Sept. 8, when the Browns will take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The current name, Cleveland Browns Stadium, has been in use since the team ended its naming rights agreement with FirstEnergy in 2023.

Prior to that agreement's ending, FirstEnergy had its name emblazoned on the facility for a decade.

The original contract was to have FirstEnergy on the stadium for another seven years, but the agreement was ended early with an "amicable decision" following that company's bribery scandal.

