Buchtel–Firestone football game ends early after fights break out at Ellet High School

AKRON — A Friday night high school football rivalry ended abruptly after multiple fights broke out among spectators at Ellet High School, prompting police to respond and school officials to call off the game.

The Week 7 matchup between the Buchtel Griffins and Firestone Falcons was being played at Joseph B. Yost Stadium when the fights broke out.

Police say several units responded to the school after receiving reports of multiple fights involving juveniles.

School officials ultimately ended the game because of safety concerns.

At the time, Buchtel was leading Firestone 20-0.

Neither team's players or coaches were involved in the fights, according to officials. Buchtel was declared the winner.

Several Akron police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the stadium. Police say there were no confirmed injuries.

One 15-year-old boy was arrested during the incident and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say he faces charges of:

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing official business

Resisting arrest

The incident upset some people in the community, who say high school football games should be a safe place for families and students.

Garland Alford said he first heard about the fights through social media. He said he was disappointed to hear that a game involving kids had ended this way.

“I think it's a shame,” Alford said. “I wish we can go back to the old days, you know, where people were more civil.”

Alford said he believes parents also have a role to play in preventing situations like this.

“The parents need to be better,” he said. “They need to make sure the kids know the consequences of their actions.”

The incident comes as Akron schools and officials continue to focus on safety at high school athletic events.

For the players on the field Friday night, however, the game ended before they could finish it.

Buchtel's 20-0 lead became the final score — with the Griffins declared the winners after the game was called off.

Alford said his biggest hope is that students and families can feel safe at future games.

