Buy a $50 Amazon gift card and get $5 in Prime Day credits

Calling all Amazon Prime members! We know you’re already in prep mode for Amazon Prime Day 2023. The annual two-day sale runs from 3 a.m. EDT through July 12. In its Prime Day announcement, Amazon confirmed new deals every 30 minutes on everything from electronics and kitchen appliances to beauty products and fashion.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can start saving now thanks to a new promotion from the online retailer. Any Amazon Prime member who buys a $50 Amazon eGift card will receive a $5 credit to use on Prime Day.

From now until July 10, Amazon Prime members who purchase at least $50 in Amazon eGift cards in a single order are eligible for the $5 credit.

It is important to note that this promotion is only valid for electronic gift cards ordered directly through Amazon’s promotional link. Gift cards purchased at brick-and-mortar stores are not eligible for the $5 Amazon Prime Day credit.

To redeem your free $5 Amazon Prime Day credit, go to the promotion page on Amazon. Once there, click the “Activate this offer for your account” button to connect the deal to your Amazon account.

Next, buy Amazon eGift cards worth at least $50 as a single card or in a combined value. Once you check out, you will receive a confirmation email about your $5 credit.

Then, when you shop on Amazon Prime Day, your $5 credit will be waiting for you! Amazon will automatically deduct the amount from your purchase.

There are a few terms and conditions Amazon Prime customers must follow to redeem the $5 credit, including:

You must be an Amazon Prime member

Your minimum $50 Amazon eGift purchase must be made in a single transaction

You will be limited to one promotional credit to your account

The promo credit cannot be combined with any other offers

The promo credit must be redeemed on Amazon.com

The promo credit only applies to products listed as “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.”

If you’ve been looking to pick up some Amazon eGift cards for gifts or yourself, now is a great time to get extra money on the deal!

