12 companies hiring now that help employees pay off student loans

It’s estimated that more than 43 million Americans carry student loan debt with an average monthly payment of $460. That can be a heavy financial burden, but the good news is that help might be available through your employer.

According to a 2019 survey report from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, 92% of U.S. organizations offer an educational benefit, such as tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment assistance.

If your current employer doesn’t offer this type of benefit, or you’re in the market for a new position. If you would like to find a job that could help decrease your debt, the following employers that offer educational programs are all hiring as of this writing.

Ally

This digital financial services company offers its employees tuition reimbursement of up to $10,000 a year and a student loan paydown-assistance program. Ally currently has open positions in various career sectors, such as accounting, administration, customer care and technology, including many remote positions.

Andersen Global

Andersen, which provides a variety of tax, valuation and financial advisory services, provides up to $12,000 in student loan repayment assistance to eligible employees. Regular employees who work at least 20 hours a week can receive $100 a month for five years with a $6,000 payment at the end of the five years. The company has openings in finance, marketing, information technology, human resources and other departments.

Chegg

The education technology company created its Equity for Education program in 2019. Employees with at least two years of tenure can receive up to $5,000 annually toward student debt. Job openings are available in many fields, such as customer service, human resources and software engineering.

Estée Lauder

This beauty brand has a Student Loan Contribution Program, which offers up to $100 per month and a lifetime maximum of $10,000 for student loan debts. Career areas include retail, research and development, supply chain and more.

Fidelity Investments

The financial services firm offers student loan assistance to help employees pay down up to $15,000. Career areas currently include administrative, customer service, finance and others.

First Republic Bank

The bank’s Student Loan Repayment Assistance program provides monthly contributions to help employees who work at least 20 hours a week pay student loans faster. The company will pay $100 per month the first year, $150 per month the second year and $200 per month thereafter until the debt is repaid. Job openings include positions in corporate, finance, technology and more.

Freddie Mac

The mortgage lender will help pay up to $9,000 of an eligible employee’s student loan over five years. Open positions at Freddie Mac include jobs in finance, operations, technology and more.

Google

Google will match up to $2,500 per year for employees’ student loan payments. The tech giant currently has data center, software engineering, consumer hardware and other openings, with many remote-eligible roles.

Natixis Investment Managers

This asset management company offers a student loan repayment benefit to all employees. The employer will pay $83.33 per month directly to the student loan provider, up to $10,000 over a 10-year period. Currently, the company is hiring in Massachusetts and California.

Nvidia

Nvidia will help repay up to $30,000 in student loans. Employees who’ve been with the tech firm for at least three months who work at least 20 hours per week and who graduated within the past three years can receive up to $500 a month toward student loans for up to five years. Openings are available in artificial intelligence, automotive, hardware and other areas.

Peloton

Peloton offers a program to help employees pay off their student loans. Partnering with Gradifi, the company contributes $100 a month directly to student loan servicers, which is credited as an extra principal payment to the employee’s outstanding loan balance. Jobs are available in retail, software, logistics and more.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)

The second-largest professional services network in the world, PWC offers a student loan paydown benefit. The company will pay up to $1,200 a year towards employees’ student loans. Entry-level and experienced positions are open in personal finance, technology, data analysis and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.