Best places to sell your old electronics and get cash

With Apple launching its newest iPhone this month, millions of new and old devices will be changing hands.

If you are thinking of upgrading to the new iPhone 16, or maybe just buying a new iPhone 15, the question is: what should you do with your old device?

Trading it isn't your only option these days. You may be able to sell your used electronics and make some cash.

Brett Giselbach is a regional manager for PayMore, a chain of stores that buys and sells used electronics.

"We will offer you cash anytime," he said,

He says that's often a better deal than simply trading yours in with your provider.

"You can use it to pay rent, you can buy groceries, anything you want with the money we give you," he said, "because it is cash."

He says a 3-year-old iPhone 12 could bring in $150 to $200 if in good condition.

Bridget Carey of CNET says you'll be surprised at how you can get something for even your old tech that seems so antiquated. She says even a 5 or 6-year-old device still holds some value.

"In the end, it's cellphones really that make the most profit," she said, "and devices that people use all the time for school, like laptops and tablets.

Carey offered a few more avenues where you can make money.

"There are some sites that let you be able to get a quote for your trade-in before you actually let the phone go," she said.

Sites that are worth checking out

If an in-person store like PayMore is not nearby, or you don't have the time for it, Carey recommends:



Decluttr, a bidding service

ItsWorthMore.com, an online marketplace

Swappa is a site where you sell directly to another person

She says even Best Buy will do a trade-in, but you'll get a Best Buy gift card, not cash.

But if a device is just too old and you're not getting offers, Carey says, "I really just take it to a store like Best Buy where they recycle it, and I don’t have to worry about it and the clutter is out of my house."

Angenette France is glad she brought her old device to PayMore.

"They looked it over," she said, "and they are purchasing it."

She walked with a handful of cash, with no strings attached.

And that way, you don't waste your money.

