Pricey Halloween: Tariffs causing some spooky price hikes

Witches and pumpkins are already on store shelves as shoppers gear up for Halloween, but if you're a fan of decking out your home with spooky decorations, beware.

The scariest part this year might not be the ghouls and ghosts, but the price tag. New tariffs on imports from China mean those skeletons, witches and creepy creatures could cost you more than ever before.

At Home Depot, the ogres are out and "Chuckie" has a new friend.

"Last year we had Chuckie, this year we added his bride," Home Depot manager Katie Eliason said.

And Skelly — who started the giant creature craze a few years ago — is bigger and better.

"Skelly is back. He is over here at 12 feet tall," Eliason said.

WCPO A 12 foot yard skeleton can set you back $300

But Eliason admits some of these animatronics have gotten costly.

Lifelike Chuckie is $229, while Skelly — with new LED eyes — is $299.

See some of the Halloween items that could cost you more this year:

Pricey Halloween this year, as tariffs lead to some spooky prices

Some items still at last year's levels, for now

Stephanie Carls with Retail Me Not says retailers stocked shelves with Halloween items earlier this year, and now shoppers are taking advantage.

"Shoppers are making those smart moves before the prices jump or those shelves thin out," Carls said.

She says the tariffs have had a big impact on the retail market for holiday items.

"Over 85% of Halloween products are made in China," Carls said.

Retail Me Not says shoppers should expect to pay double on some Halloween items compared to last year.

"A $19 kids' costume last year could be around $39 in 2025," Carls said.

The Halloween & Costume Association says prices are up sharply on many outdoor yard displays as well. For example, a 12-foot Bone Collector at Lowe's was $399 last year, but is on Lowe's website for $449 this year.

So what can you do?

Retail Me Not warns that waiting too long for sales may not work because that could result in empty shelves. So in addition to shopping early, Carls suggests you stack your savings by combining sales prices with promo codes and cashback deals.

The good news: At Home Depot, Eliason says they are keeping some prices at last year's level, so you can still find traditional inflatables for under $40, for instance.

Bill and Sue Fields are rushing to beat the next round of price hikes.

"We got the Grim Reaper; we got some gravestones," Sue Fields said.

That's a smart move so you don't waste your money.

