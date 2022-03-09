Best bars to embrace your inner Irish on St. Patrick's Day around Cleveland

CLEVELAND — St. Patrick's Day 2022 is the first time in two years that the city of Cleveland will be able to celebrate.

If you're looking for an Irish bar to celebrate in, here's a guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio.

Parnell's Irish Pub: Grab a Guinness or two at either of their locations in Northeast Ohio. They are located at 12425 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights and 1415 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

Flannery's Pub: Flannery's is known for its Irish beers and Irish food menu. They are located at 323 Prospect Ave. in Cleveland.

PJ McIntyre's: It's are an Irish Pub located in the Kamm's Corner neighborhood. They are located at 17119 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Stone Mad Pub: This Irish pub is a must-visit in Gordon Square. They are located at 1306 West 65th St. in Cleveland.

Pride of Erin: Not only is it an Irish bar, but they also have darts and shuffleboard that you can play while enjoying an adult beverage. They are located at 12228 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Sully's: On St. Patrick's Day, it allow attendees to rent a booth for three hours to enjoy the holiday. It is located at 117 West Liberty St. in Medina.

Old Angle Tavern: This Irish pub is known for its great food and drinks. It's located at 1848 West 25th St. in Cleveland.

Flat Iron Cafe: It's been located in Cleveland for more than 100 years. It'slocated at 1114 Center St. in Cleveland.

Gandalf's Pub: This bar is known for its menu including Irish nachos and pub burgers. It's located at 6757 Center Road in Valley View.

McGinty's Pub: McGinty's has 24 craft beers on tap. It's located at 13751 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.

Merry Arts: It's known for tacos, burgers and wings. Merry Arts is located at 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

Greenisland Restaurant: It's a locally owned Irish restaurant known for its food. They are located at 25517 Eaton Way in Bay Village.

Mullarkey's Irish Pub: It opened in 1996. It's located at 4110 Erie St. in Willoughby.

The Treehouse: This bar has been watering its roots for more than two decades in Tremont. It's located at 820 College Ave in Cleveland.

