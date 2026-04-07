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Billy Idol playing at Blossom Music Center this summer

2025 Tribeca Festival - "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" Premiere
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Musician Billy Idol attends the "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" premiere at the OKX Theater at Borough of Manhattan Community College during the Tribeca Festival on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
2025 Tribeca Festival - "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" Premiere
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Music icon Billy Idol is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer as part of his "It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again" world tour.

He will perform at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Sept. 13.

Citi presale tickets will be available on Wednesday at noon. Artist presale tickets will be available on Wednesday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. on Friday.

CLICK HERE for more information.

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