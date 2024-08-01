Watch Now
Carrie Underwood will return to 'American Idol' as its newest judge

(AP) — Carrie Underwood will be the next singer to sit behind the judges’ table on “American Idol,” filling Katy Perry’s spot after her departure from the show in May.

Underwood, who rose to fame after she won the singing competition show in 2005, will return 20 years later as a judge starting in January.

The country singer is the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards’ history with 25 wins and eight Grammy Awards to her name.

Underwood will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who each have seven seasons of judging experience under their belts, for season 23.

The new season will premiere next spring and air on ABC.

The Idol Across America virtual audition tour is set to start on Aug. 12. CLICK HERE for more information.

