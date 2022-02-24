Cedar Point announces new experiences for the 2022 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Roller coaster season is headed our way and Cedar Point, one of the most popular amusement parks in the world, has announced some new experiences the park will offer for its 2022 season.

One of the bigger changes coming to Cedar Point this year is the full transition to cashless transactions across the entire park and surrounding properties. Guests with cash will be able to convert it into a prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere without fees, including places outside of the park and surrounding properties.

For those looking to make an extended trip, staying at one of the park's hotels might be a must do, and for those who chose to lodge with Cedar Point, a renovated Sawmill Creek resort will greet them this season. Cedar Point said it has completely renovated and transformed its 239 guest rooms, 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio, and is offering new dining experiences.

In terms of food at the park, several new options will be available for guests in 2022.

The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill, located in the center of Frontier Town, will serve hand-made options such as roasted corn ribs, chili, char-roasted flank steak with chimichurri, hush puppies and other hearty items. Outdoor dining will offer views of Frontier Town and a stage will feature a variety of live entertainment at times this summer.

Those looking for something a little more casual can head over to the Cedar Downs Racing Derby for a new bite to eat—Derby Dogs and Coasters Drive-In both launching this season. At Derby Dogs, guests can build their own hot dogs, Italian sausage or mini dogs with a wide variety of toppings, perfect for a quick summer meal. Those not so on the go can sit down at the new Coasters Drive-In, which offers hand-made burgers, milkshakes and other diner classics.

Fans of Snoopy looking to buy some Peanuts merchandise will now do so at the newly named Peanuts @ The Point, at the former Snoopy Boutique along Main Midway.

Summer at Cedar Point will kick off during Frontier Festival, planned for May 26-June 19, featuring live bands, games for the whole family, food menu items to taste, craft brew, cocktails and other adult beverages.

Cedar Point Nights will return July 29-Aug. 21.

Tickets for daily admission into Cedar Point start at $45 online. To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.