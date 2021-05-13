Cedar Point opens Friday, kicking off 2021 season with Frontier Festival

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The days of funnel cakes, fresh-cut fries, souvenirs and thrills from dozens of rollercoasters are here.

Cedar Point is opening Friday to kick off its 2021 season.

“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point.”

The amusement park is adding Frontier Festival to its list of attractions.

Frontier Festival, which celebrates health, hope and harvest, will transform Frontier Town into a Wild West celebration, featuring live music, interactive games for adults and kids, festive decor, street entertainers and mouth-watering food and drink menus.

A wide selection of special items from local artisans and crafters will also be available, as well as themed photo spots to capture new family moments.

The menu for Frontier Festival was inspired by a figurative stockpile of cherries amassed during a harvest, and the town folk have made it their mission to use this bounty to create sweet and savory dishes and drinks.

Guests can purchase the tasting card and choose from 25 cherry-inspired tastings. Adults can sample more than 70 craft brews, hard seltzers, ciders and signature cocktails. Discounted tickets and tasting cards are available for purchase on CedarPoint.com.

Frontier Festival runs weekends, May 14-16 and 21-23, then daily May 28 through June 13.

RELATED: Masks won't be required outdoors at Cedar Point unless 6 feet of social distancing is not possible

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.