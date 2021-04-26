Masks won't be required outdoors at Cedar Point unless 6 feet of social distancing is not possible

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wearing masks outdoors will no longer be required at Cedar Point, the amusement park announced in a list of other changes from last season that visitors can expect to see.

Masks will only be required while indoors. Masks are not required outdoors unless it is not possible for someone to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from someone else.

Other changes from last season include:

Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides.

Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking.

Guests will be asked if anyone has been exposed to or experienced symptoms of COVID-19. If your group does not pass the health assessment, staff at the gate will ask you to reschedule your visit for a different date.

