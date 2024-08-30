'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested on allegations of domestic violence

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday on allegations of domestic violence in Napa County, California, according to jail records reviewed by Court TV.

Chigvintsev, 42, was booked into the Napa County Jail on a felony charge of corporal injury to spouse. He was released approximately four hours later on a $25,000 bail.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE and "Total Divas" star Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella. The couple tied the knot in 2022. Garcia is also known for her reality show "Total Bellas," in which she starred with her twin sister, Brie Bella.

Chigvintsev's arrest came two days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, which they marked in an Instagram post. The couple reportedly met in 2017 when they were paired together on "Dancing with the Stars." They share one child together.

It's unclear if Garcia was involved in the incident. TMZ, who first reported Chigvintsev's arrest, says the alleged victim has asked for confidentiality.

On Thursday, a public relations and media officer for the Napa County DA's office told CNN that charges haven't been filed against Chigvintsev because the case has not yet been forwarded to the DA for review.

