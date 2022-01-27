Cheers! The Cleveland Brewery Passport is back

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Brewery Passport is back and bigger than ever with dozens of breweries participating this year.

This year, a total of 41 breweries are part of the passport. Every location is within a 25-mile radius of Cleveland.

What breweries can you visit?

Here's the full list of participating breweries across Northeast Ohio.

Avon Brewing Company • Bascule Brewery and Public House • Blue Monkey Brewing Company • Bookhouse Brewing • Boss Dog Brewing Co. • BottleHouse Brewery and Meadery • Brick and Barrel • Broadview Brewing Company • Butcher and the Brewer • Collision Bend Brewing Company • Cornerstone Brewery Co. • Crooked Pecker Brewery • Fat Heads Brewery (both locations) • Forest City Brewery • Goldhorn Brewery • Great Lakes Brewing Company • Hansa Brewery • Hofbräuhaus Cleveland • Hop Brothers Brewing • Immigrant Son Brewery • Market Garden Brewery • Masthead Brewing Co. • Mentor Brewing Company • Nano Brew Cleveland • Noble Beast Brewing Co. • Phunkenship • Platform Beer Co. • Pulpo Beer Company • Railroad Brewing Company • Rocky River Brewing Co. • Saucy Brew Works • Schnitz Ale Brewery • Sibling Revelry Brewing • Southern Tier Brewery Cleveland • Terrestrial Brewing Company • The Brew Kettle Strongsville • The Cleveland Brewery • The Jolly Scholar • Unplugged Brewing Company • Working Class Brewery • ZZs Big Top

“We are excited to bring back the Cleveland Brewery Passport for residents and visitors alike,” said Hannah Belsito, chief experience officer at Destination Cleveland. “With 41 breweries, this year’s program helps people explore our growing craft beer scene while giving a much-needed boost to these local businesses as they continue to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

What is a brewery passport and how does it work?

The passport is digital and available, here. Using it is as simple as signing up, waiting for an email or text and then hitting up the breweries of your choice. To check off a brewery, you just have to purchase food, drink or merchandise. You'll get a code to use to check in and get a virtual stamp.

After checking in at eight breweries, you'll be able to pick up a pair of beer passport koozies at CLE Clothing Co. at its Cleveland, Crocker Park or Van Aken District locations. If you hit up all 41 breweries, you can claim your victory prize: A Cleveland Brewery Passport growler available at the Cleveland Visitors Center located at 334 Euclid Ave.

Don't worry about cramming a bunch of brewery trips into a short period—all passport check-ins have a completion deadline of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. You'll have until Jan. 31, 2023, to pick up your prizes.

