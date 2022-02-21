2 encore Michael Stanley tribute concerts set for May 28 and 29

CLEVELAND — Due to the overwhelming response to the first Michael Stanley tribute concert held in December 2021, organizers at Live Nation announced two encore concert celebrations set for The Goodyear Theater in Akron on Saturday, May 28 and at the Robins Theatre in Warren Sunday, May 29.

Fans who missed out on the concerts at MGM Northfield Park can experience the memorable musical celebration, which includes Stanley's long-time drummer and bandmate Tommy Dobeck.

“I was simply devastated and heartbroken when the doctors told me I couldn’t play the concerts honoring Michael”, said Dobeck, who was rushed to the hospital days prior to the concert, making him unable to attend. “The shows in Akron & Warren will provide me the opportunity to celebrate my friendship and love for Michael, along with his fans and fellow Resonators as we perform five decades of memorable music from Michael’s early beginnings, to MSB, to The Resonators.”

The Cleveland rock legend died at 72 in 2021 of lung cancer.

Stanley, a Cleveland native, recorded several memorable hits, such as "My Town” and “He Can’t Love You,” over the course of several decades. In all, Stanley recorded more than 18 albums and gave hundreds of concert performances.

“The Musical Legacy of Michael Stanley: Two Nights in Northeast Ohio Celebrating Five Decades of Music” will feature members of The Resonators with special guests Jonah Koslen and Michael Weber.

Both concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a special performance by The Vindys.

Tickets to both performances will be on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. A portion of every ticket sold for these two concerts will benefit the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of The Cleveland Foundation, which identifies Cleveland-centric organizations in need.

Buy tickets here.

RELATED:

Michael Stanley, Cleveland rocker and longtime radio DJ, dies at age 72

Billboards honoring Michael Stanley, Cleveland rocker and longtime radio DJ, pop up across Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.