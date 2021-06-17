Akron Symphony Orchestra holding free 'Outside Voices' concert series at Lock 3 on Juneteenth

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Symphony Orchestra is holding its "Outside Voices" concert series at Lock 3 in Downtown Akron this Juneteenth, focusing on the music of under-represented composers.

The "Outside Voices" series will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 19.

During the musical event, the Akron Symphony Orchestra Strings will perform during the first half while the Akron Symphony Symphonic Winds will take the stage for the second half of the concert.

Works from J. Rosamond Johnson, Florence Price, William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery, Gustav Holst and Omar Thomas will be featured in the concert, presenting the Akron Symphony Orchestra the chance to share a diverse group of composers with the Northeast Ohio audience.

Songs that will be performed include "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Life Every Voice and Sing," "Folksongs in Counterpoint," "I am Harriet Tubman, Free Woman," and "Come Sunday," among others.

While the concert series is free, guests are encouraged to RSVP here. All individuals who RSVP will have a chance to win two tickets to an Akron Symphony Orchestra concert at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall this season.

Lock 3 is located at 200 South Main Street in Akron.

