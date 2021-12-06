Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band to headline 2022 Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The lineup has been set for the 2022 Bash on the Bay concert event next summer in Put-in-Bay, and two country music megastars will be taking the stage.

Brad Paisley, a three-time Grammy winner with hits including "Whiskey Lullaby," "Mud on the Tires," and "Ticks," among 18 other No. 1s, will headline the first night of the two-night concert event.

Zac Brown Band, a three-time Grammy-winning southern rock group with hits including "Chicken Fried," "Toes," and "Colder Weather," among 10 other No. 1s, will headline on the second night.

The first night is slated to kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, and will also feature artists including Jake Owen, Blanco Brown, Paulina Jayne and Hubie Ashcraft. The second night will feature artists including Chris Janson, Morgan Evans and Eskimo Brothers.

Bash on the Bay will be held on the grounds of the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. on both days.

Tickets for individuals days will go on sale on Friday Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Etix.com website.

Event organizers said that should the concert be canceled for any COVID-19 related issues, refunds will be issued for all tickets.

