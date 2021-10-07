Cleveland Orchestra performing first public concerts at Severance since March 2020

CLEVELAND — Sounds of the Cleveland Orchestra will swell throughout Severance Music Center for the first time in nearly two years as concerts re-open to the public this fall.

The 2021-22 season will open on Thursday, Oct. 14 with cellist Alisa Weilerstein performing Cleveland Orchestra's premiere "A New Day" by American composer Joan Tower.

For the first time since March 2020, the orchestra will perform in person with public audiences at Severance after performing digital concerts throughout the pandemic. Their first in-person performances as an orchestra came over the summer with concert series at Blossom Music Center.

Now, back at Severance, Cleveland Orchestra will celebrate its 104th season with a sense of normalcy, although COVID-19 protocols will be implemented.

All guests at Severance need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of a performance date, as well as wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status, to attend a concert.

Severance will also implement measures such as enhanced cleaning, sanitation, and ventilation procedures in the venue.

