Cuyahoga Valley National Park hosting free concert series this summer

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park will host a free outdoor concert series at Howe Meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

"Rhythm on the River" will offer a different way to enjoy the landscape of the park with family and friends. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or a couple of lawn chairs for the free concerts.

The series will include one concert a month, beginning with Forecast on June 13.

Following Forecast will be Rayr Image Band on July 18, then Hubb’s Groove on Aug. 15.

The series will conclude on Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4 with Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band.

All concerts will be held at Howe Meadow, located at 4040 Riverview Road, at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m.

“We are delighted to bring Rhythm on the River to Howe Meadow,” said Katie Wright, Director of Public Programs at the Conservancy. “In 2020, Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) was the seventh most visited national park. It’s our hope that many of the individuals who reconnected, or connected for the first time with CVNP, enjoy this alternative way to experience their national park.”

Temperature checks will be performed at the entry gates. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

Outside food and drink will not be permitted and while it is a free concert, advance registration is preferred. Click here to register.

