Ice Cube and Willie Nelson to perform at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun will perform at the Ohio State Fair this summer, joining a musical lineup of artists that include Nelly, Foreigner and Toby Keith.

Tickets for Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and Lakeside/Con Funk Shun concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Each concert purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts will take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

The fair will be held from July 27 through Aug. 7.

The previous shows for the Ohio State Fair announced in previous weeks include:

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$60, $75

Tickets on sale now

Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$40, $50

Tickets on sale now

Nelly with special guest Breland

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7 p.m.

$35, $45

Tickets on sale now

Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn

Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$30

Tickets on sale now

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, 7 p.m.

$30

Tickets on sale now

Scotty McCreery

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$30

Tickets on sale now

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$45, $55

Tickets on sale now

Ice Cube

Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$40, $50

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$47, $62

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

One additional concert has yet to be announced.

