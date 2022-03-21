Do you want to know what love is? Head to the 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Organizers announced three additional concerts that will take place as part of the Ohio State Fair Concert Series.

Foreigner, Scott McCreery, Dru Hill/ Raheem DeVaughn will join previously announced performers Toby Keith, Nelly, Zach Williams and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at the fair.

Tickets for the shows announced Monday will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair.

All concerts will take place in the air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Organizers said additional concerts will be announced Monday, April 4.

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$60, $75

Tickets on sale now

JUST ANNOUNCED: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$40, $50

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Nelly with special guest Breland

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7 p.m.

$35, $45

Tickets on sale now

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn

Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$30

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, 7 p.m.

$30

Tickets on sale now

JUST ANNOUNCED: Scotty McCreery

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

$30

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

$45, $55

Tickets on sale now

