Lynyrd Skynyrd member tests positive for COVID, band withdraws from Hall of Fame concert in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Lynyrd Skynyrd will no longer perform at the 2021 Concert for Legends as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Week after a band member tested. positive for COVID-``19.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the band said in a statement.

The band was scheduled to co-headline the concert Monday evening with Brad Paisley.

Jimmy Allen, who was scheduled to open the show, will now extend his song list and play a full set leading up to Paisley's performance.

Fans who purchased tickets specifically to see Lynyrd Skynyrd can request a refund online by 6 p.m. Monday. To learn more click here.

RELATED: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival kicks off in Canton

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.