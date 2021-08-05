Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival kicks off in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week kicks off Thursday with a series of events happening into the weekend, which include a concert by Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the enshrinement ceremony and a beer fest.

Thursday



Noon—Hall of Fame Fun Fest and Beer Fest runs until 7:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m.—Members of the 2020 class will be available for an autograph session at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Event Center.

8 p.m.—Hall of Fame Game— Played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the brand new, state-of-the-art, NFL-quality stadium.

Friday



11 a.m.— The Fashion Show is one of the inaugural events of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival and continues 58 years later. The event showcases a variety of fashions, including men, women and children.

11:15 a.m.—Gold Jacket Photo Opportunity

Noon— The Hall of Fame Fun Fest and Beer Fest

5 p.m.—Guests at the event will witness members of the 2020-21 class of enshrines receive their gold jackets, one of the three symbols of induction.

Saturday



8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.— The Canton Repository Grand Parade will feature giant balloons, floats and marching bands.

12:00-4:45 p.m.—Fans can receive autographs from the class of 2021.

6:30 p.m.—This event is focused on the enshrinement of the class of 2020.

Sunday



Noon—The Hall of Fame Fun and Beer Fest

Noon—Returning Gold Jackets autograph session

Noon—Enshrinees’ roundtable

7:00 p.m.—This celebration will focus on the class of 2021.

