Lynyrd Skynyrd and Brad Paisley to co-headline 2021 Concert of Legends during Pro-Football Enshrinement Week

CANTON, Ohio — Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and country music star Brad Paisley will co-headline the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton this summer.

The concert held on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. will wrap up the 2021 Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 7. Prices range from $75 to $285. Click here to purchase tickets.

“We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” said George Veras, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer at the Hall of Fame. “They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a ‘must’ tour stop and fan-favorite music venue.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for his signature song “Free Bird” and everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” "Gimme Three Steps,” and "What’s Your Name.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Paisley, who is a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, has won numerous awards including three Grammys, 15 Country Music Awards and two American Music Awards.

Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are both supporters of Pro Football Hall of Fame programs. Earlier this year, Paisley performed virtually during the 2021 Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Show. The Lynyrd Skynyrd Foundation is making a financial contribution to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which is housed within the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.