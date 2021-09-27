Michael Stanley concert in December will celebrate rocker's legacy

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — MGM Northfield Park is hosting a concert to celebrate the musical legacy of the late Cleveland legend Michael Stanley.

“The Musical Legacy of Michael Stanley— One Night Celebrating Five Decades of Music” will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

The concert will be held at MGM Northfield Park-Center Stage and is a 21 and over/all-weather event.

The Resonators and special guest Jonah Koslen will perform.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. The code “Buzz” can be used for Live Nation’s presale this Thursday.

A portion of the ticket sale will be donated to 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of the Cleveland Foundation, which will identify Cleveland-centric organizations and dedicate annual donations as part of their mission.

"We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” said his daughters Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp. “Using our father’s musical legacy and the partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Foundation, 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of The Cleveland Foundation will shed light on and provide financial support to important Northeast Ohio charitable institutions. We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come.”

The Cleveland rock legend died at 72 earlier this year of lung cancer.

Stanley, a Cleveland native, recorded several memorable hits, such as "My Town” and “He Can’t Love You,” over the course of several decades. In all, Stanley recorded more than 18 albums and gave hundreds of concert performances.

