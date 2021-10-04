New Kids on the Block coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse summer 2022

CLEVELAND — New Kids on the Block had a bunch of hits, and they're going to perform them right here in Cleveland next summer.

The popular 80s/90s boy band announced "The Mixtape Tour 2022," which will make a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 21, 2022.

New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide with hits including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.”

The boy band reunited in 2007 and has been touring regularly since.

Salt-N-Pepa, the hip-hop duo with hits such as “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man”, Rick Astley best known for his hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and the internet trend "Rickrolling," and En Vouge, the female music group with hits like “Don’t Let Go [Love],” “Free Your Mind,” “Give It Up, Turn It Loose,” and “Hold On" will join New Kids on the Block on The Mixtape Tour 2022.

Tickets for the throwback concert extravaganza go on sale Oct. 8.

To learn more, click here.

