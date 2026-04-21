Rock Hall announces summer concert series lineup

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its list of performers for this summer's concert series in Cleveland.

The concert series kicks off on June 26 and runs all summer long.

Artists include, among others:



Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE w/ Harrison (Surf Gang) & Lerado Khalil

Spoon & The Beths with Squirrel Flower

The Church

The Mountain Goats

Old 97’s

CLICK HERE to check out the full list of performers and ticket information.