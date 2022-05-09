Sounds of Summer bringing free concerts, along with food trucks and beer, to 5 Metroparks locations

CLEVELAND — The Sounds of Summer, a new, free traveling concert series featuring local bands, food trucks and a beer garden, is coming to locations throughout the Emerald Necklace this spring and summer on the last Friday of each month, the Cleveland Metroparks announced Monday.

News 5 asked Metroparks if these events come in lieu of the popular Edgewater Live shows, the future of which has been the subject of much speculation online, and the Metroparks confirmed that is the case.

The Sounds of Summer kicks off May 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the historic former U.S. Coast Guard Station in Lakefront Reservation. Each concert will feature a beer garden and food trucks.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Metroparks. Great Lakes "Burning River" Festival at the Old Coast Guard Station in Cleveland on June 21, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

May 27 – historic former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation

—featuring Billy Likes Soda / 80s covers June 24 – Wildwood Marina, Euclid Creek Reservation

—featuring The Level Up Band / R&B and Soul July 29 – Stinchcomb Memorial, Rocky River Reservation

—featuring The Mourning Glory Band / Classic Rock August 26 – Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation

—featuring Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band / Reggae September 30 – Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Reservation

Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a chair and enjoy the scenic views of the Metroparks.

If you’re looking for a bite to eat or a drink with a view, Merwin’s Wharf is offering a new summer happy hour beginning Tuesday, May 17. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music, lawn games and food trucks.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Metroparks. Opening night of Edgewater Live at Edgewater Park on May 31, 2018. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

In addition to Merwin’s Wharf, Metroparks will have the following restaurants and concessions open:

E.55 on the Lake – opens May 12:

—Thursday-Sunday – noon to 9 p.m.

Full-Service Concessions



Edgewater Beach House – opens May 14:

—Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 8 p.m.



– opens May 14: —Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 8 p.m. The Noshery – opens May 18:

—Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 9 p.m.



– opens May 18: —Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 9 p.m. Emerald Necklace Marina Cafe – opens May 25:

—Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 8 p.m.



– opens May 25: —Wednesday-Sunday – noon to 8 p.m. Wildwood Marina Concession – opens May 25:

—Wednesday-Sunday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Park concessions at Wallace Lake and Edgewater Pier will open daily beginning May 28. Additional concession areas at Euclid Beach and Hinckley Spillway will open on weekends only beginning June 4.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Metroparks. e55th patio on July 10, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Water Taxi

Beginning Friday, May 27, the eLCee2 Water Taxi will offer free service between the East and West Bank of the Flats every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

