Eric Church, Grammy-nominated country singer, announces tour with stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Eric Church, reigning Country Music Entertainer of the Year, is returning to the road with a stop at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 24.

Tickets for his ”The Gather Again Tour” will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4th at 10 a.m.

Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he told Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

