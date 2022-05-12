6 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, May 13-15

CLEVELAND — It's almost the weekend with summer-like weather staying around long enough to enjoy what Northeast Ohio has to offer. News 5 has curated a list of must-see and must-do events. Everything from a special art exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art to a fun, family-friendly outing in nature at the Cleveland Metroparks, there is something for everyone.

The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion

It’s the Cleveland Museum of Art’s newest exhibition, and definitely, a must-see before it’s gone. The exhibit fuses art and fashion photography in ways that break the boundaries between the two genres.

©Stephen Tayo Lagos, Nigeria, 2019. Stephen Tayo (Nigerian, b. 1994). Image courtesy ofAperture, New York, 2019. ©Stephen Tayo

Curator and art critic Antwaun Sargent selected 15 groundbreaking artists, including Tyler Mitchell, the first African American to shoot a cover for Vogue in the magazine’s 125-year history. The works featured were created in vastly different contexts, from New York and Johannesburg to Lagos and London.

The museum said the portraits and images "open conversations around the representation of the Black body and Black lives as subject matter and challenge the idea that Blackness is homogenous."

When: On display until Sept. 11, 2022.

Tickets are required and pricing varies. CMA members are free. Click here to buy tickets.

Family Friday Nights: Nocturnal Mammals

Day or night, the parks that make up Cleveland Metroparks are boasting with activity. The sights and sounds in nature are often experienced during the day, but have you and the kiddos witnessed the nocturnal wonders that come alive at night? At the North Chagrin Reservation, a naturalist will take families through an evening hike in search of awakening nocturnal wildlife around the marsh. You’ll have the chance to meet a live bat and a flying squirrel up close.

When: Friday, May 13, from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. No registration is required. More info here.

Marty Calabrese | Cleveland Metroparks. Gray treefrog (Hyla versicolor).

Guided Walking Tour: Downtown Cleveland

Sometimes you miss what’s right under your nose, and the same thing can be true about the cool places in one’s city. Explore Downtown Cleveland through a guided walking tour that showcases the beautiful and historic parts of Downtown that are in plain sight but filled with interesting facts and features. The walking tour covers Public Square to Playhouse Square, and everything in between, like the Cleveland Public Library and the Cleveland Federal Reserve. Tours are rain or shine and are about 2 hours in length.

When: Friday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m.

Reservations are required and can be booked at www.toursofcleveland.com

Mike Vielhaber Downtown Cleveland on June 3, 2020

The Kent Flea Market

Celebrating all that is unique to Northeast Ohio, including artists, collectors, bakers, local food products and more, take advantage of the wide array of locally -sourced items and support your local businesses at this market located at the historic Marvin Kent Home, 409 West Main Street in Kent.

When: Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week

Just in time for patio season, Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, May 13 to showcase some of the best food coming out of creative kitchens at numerous restaurants in our city. Participating restaurants will feature three-course prix-fixe menus.

A full list of restaurants is available, including the dishes that each restaurant will serve at Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.

Donut Fest Cleveland 2022

Put a ring on it: frosted, glazed, crullers and cake. This year’s Donut Fest will take place at Red Space, an event space on 2400 Superior Avenue. Participating vendors confirmed so far include Bigmouth Donut Company, Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Erie Island Coffee Co., Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Duck Donuts, Funomono Donuts, Lekko Coffee, Ready Set! Coffee Roasters, Edda Coffee Roasters, The Mad Batter Bakeshop, Marta’s n’ More Bakery Store and Donut Land.

When: Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Click here to buy tickets, which are limited.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.